NATIVE Inc. getting nearly $900K in federal funding

Bismarck-based Native Community Development Inc. is getting nearly $900,000 in federal funding over the next three years.

The corporation that does business as NATIVE Inc. is getting three annual grants of $297,000 from the Administration for Native Americans, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money is to integrate cultural services into the Bismarck metropolitan area, and to create a model for other American Indian urban communities across the country.

NATIVE Inc. works to improve the lives of Native Americans. It's a sister organization of the Native American Development Center.

