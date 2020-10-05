 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NATIVE Inc. getting nearly $900K in federal funding

NATIVE Inc. getting nearly $900K in federal funding

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck-based Native Community Development Inc. is getting nearly $900,000 in federal funding over the next three years.

The corporation that does business as NATIVE Inc. is getting three annual grants of $297,000 from the Administration for Native Americans, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money is to integrate cultural services into the Bismarck metropolitan area, and to create a model for other American Indian urban communities across the country.

NATIVE Inc. works to improve the lives of Native Americans. It's a sister organization of the Native American Development Center.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News