Native American Development Center launches Native Community Loan Fund

The Native American Development Center in Bismarck has launched a Native Community Loan Fund.
The fund provides microbusiness loans ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, credit builder loans from $1,000 to $3,000 and emergency loans from $500 to $3,000. The program also offers financial educational services.
To be eligible, applicants must be an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe and a resident of North Dakota. Those seeking a business loan must own a business in North Dakota.
The goal of the program is to alleviate poverty on and off Native American reservations by helping people build credit, or start or expand businesses; or by assisting people in a personal emergency.
The Native American Development Center is a federally designated community development financial institution.
To apply for a loan, go to the Native American Development Center website at www.ndnativecenter.org. For more information, contact Executive Director Lorraine Davis at lorraine@ndnadc.org or 701-595-5181, extension 4.
