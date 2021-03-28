National Weather Service warns of 'critical' wildfire conditions; red flag warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota because of what the agency says are "critical" wildfire conditions.
The Bismarck-Mandan region was experiencing gusty winds and low humidity on Sunday.
“On Monday a powerful cold front will create strong winds across the region, with wind direction shifting to the northwest as the front moves through,” the weather service said. “These strong winds combined with continued dry conditions will bring more critical fire danger to the area.”
Winds on Monday could be as strong as 55 mph. The red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Central time Monday. Most types of burning are banned in Bismarck during red flag conditions.
"Any fire that ignites will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress," Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons said in a statement.
More than one-fourth of North Dakota is in extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map. Most of the rest of the state is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category.
The seven-day outlook from the weather service shows no chance of significant precipitation in the state.
All but 16 of North Dakota's 53 counties have some type of burning restrictions in place. For more information, go to https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.
The North Dakota Fire Danger Guide is at https://ndresponse.gov/sites/www/files/documents/gallery/FireDanger/BurnBarn-Restrictions/ND-fire-danger-guide-web-pdf.pdf.