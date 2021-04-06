National Park wildfire grows to 8 square miles; related closures expand, air quality diminishes

A wildfire blazing in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park has grown to nearly 8 square miles, but fire crews have made progress on boxing it in and protecting threatened structures.

The Horse Pasture Fire on Tuesday was estimated at 5,000 acres and 45% contained, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. The cause was still under investigation, though authorities think it likely was caused by a person.

Fire crews have used back-burning -- eliminating vegetation with controlled burns -- to create a fire perimeter roughly on the east, north and south sides of the park area, and they were working on the western flank Tuesday, according to Park Superintendent Wendy Ross.

"The objective is to keep it in the box -- that 5,000 acres is that box," she said, adding that the entire area is not ablaze.

"The fire is burning in a mosaic in that box," Ross said. "Large groupings of juniper are going up -- quite explosively -- and then you've got barren buttes, as well. It's not 5,000 acres solidly burned."

Still, she said, "It's shocking how black the park looks from the road."

Closures expand