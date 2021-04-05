National Park North Unit wildfire triples in size; structures still threatened

A wildfire that has shut down the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park tripled in size on Easter during another day of record heat and dry, blustery conditions in western North Dakota.

Crews worked through the night trying to get a handle on the blaze that is now 3,000 acres, or more than 4 ½ square miles, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

"Much of the infrastructure and campgrounds in the North Unit are still at risk at this time," she said Monday.

The fire was considered 30% contained. There was no immediate word on a cause. Structures at risk included the park's visitor center and the CCC Campground across the Little Missouri River to the south of the park. The park unit is located south of Watford City in McKenzie County and encompasses a rugged and scenic stretch of the Badlands.

"This fire is difficult to suppress just due to the terrain and inaccessibility," Hill said. "Many local fire departments have responded, including some from Montana. Farmers and ranchers nearby have also stepped in to help."

Two air tankers also were brought in from South Dakota over the weekend to help fight the northern fire.