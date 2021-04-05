National Park North Unit wildfire triples in size; Medora-area fire fully contained

How the fire started hasn't been determined, but it likely was caused by a person, according to Hill.

The blaze in the South Unit area was started by a sagging power line. It burned 2,276 acres, or about 3 ½ square miles. No structures were damaged in that fire. The affected area remains closed for public safety. The closure impacts the Buffalo Gap Trail from Interstate 94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey from the National Park boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.

No wildlife losses have been documented in the Badlands due to either wildfire, according to U.S. Forest Service Northern Region spokesman Dan Hottle. The state Game and Fish Department also is not aware of any, according to Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams.

"There would have obviously been some movements of critters moving out of the area but likely not any significant losses, if any at all," he said.

There also are no known livestock losses, according to North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson.