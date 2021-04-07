National park fire now 50% contained; lighter winds aid fire crews

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities think it likely was caused by a person. No injuries to people or animals have been reported.

Ross estimates about 140 people from around the country are battling the blaze, from numerous local, state and federal agencies, along with two U.S. Forest Service air tankers brought in from South Dakota that drop fire retardant.

Closures remain

The North Unit is south of Watford City in McKenzie County. It encompasses a rugged and scenic stretch of the Badlands, and the fire is burning in rugged terrain.

The area is shut down and numerous other closures remain in effect in the region, including the CCC Campground, the Maah Daah Hey Trail from that campground south to National Forest System Road 823, the Long X and Sunset Trail, Summit Campground and the Summit Overlook.

In the park's South Unit area, where a fire burned about 3 ½ square miles last week and briefly threatened the tourist town of Medora, closures impact the Buffalo Gap Trail from Interstate 94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey from the National Park boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.