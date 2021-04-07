National park fire now 50% contained; lighter winds aid fire crews

A sprawling wildfire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park is now 50% contained and has not spread outside of an 8-square-mile area, officials said Wednesday.
Crews have worked to box in in the 5,000-acre blaze that began over the weekend. No buildings have been damaged, though some remained threatened.
Park Superintendent Wendy Ross on Tuesday had said that the visitor center, entrance station and employee housing were protected but that officials remained worried about the CCC campground, the River Bend Overlook, the road, bison handling facilities and some administrative facilities.
Historic structures such as picnic pavilions built by the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps and some private homes on the north end of the fire also were still at risk, as well as the park fence. Six miles of fence had burned and were being repaired to keep bison in the park.
Lighter winds have helped crews battling the Horse Pasture Fire, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
No areas of North Dakota were in a red flag warning on Wednesday, though the National Weather Service said "near-critical" fire weather conditions existed in much of the central portion of the state. The forecast continued to call for little chance of significant precipitation through the weekend.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities think it likely was caused by a person. No injuries to people or animals have been reported.
Ross estimates about 140 people from around the country are battling the blaze, from numerous local, state and federal agencies, along with two U.S. Forest Service air tankers brought in from South Dakota that drop fire retardant.
Closures remain
The North Unit is south of Watford City in McKenzie County. It encompasses a rugged and scenic stretch of the Badlands, and the fire is burning in rugged terrain.
The area is shut down and numerous other closures remain in effect in the region, including the CCC Campground, the Maah Daah Hey Trail from that campground south to National Forest System Road 823, the Long X and Sunset Trail, Summit Campground and the Summit Overlook.
In the park's South Unit area, where a fire burned about 3 ½ square miles last week and briefly threatened the tourist town of Medora, closures impact the Buffalo Gap Trail from Interstate 94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey from the National Park boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.
Complete details and a map of the closures can be found on the U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/DakotaPrairieGrasslands. The U.S. Forest Service also has banned shooting, smoking and fires on National Forest System land within many western North Dakota counties.
