National Guard unit with Bismarck soldiers might be mobilized

Another North Dakota Army National Guard unit has been notified it might be called to active duty for a year.

If mobilized, the Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment would leave for duty sometime this summer to help protect airspace in Washington, D.C.

The unit is headquartered in Grand Forks, with subordinate units in Fargo and Bismarck. It has about 225 soldiers.

It would be the unit's 12th deployment since 2004, making it the most-deployed unit in the North Dakota Army National Guard. Unit soldiers have served in the nation's capital and in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Guard announced earlier this month that the Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment might be called to duty in the Middle East sometime this summer.

