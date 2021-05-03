Munitions to be detonated as part of DAPL lawsuit filed by injured protester who seeks millions

Law officers in Morton County on Monday afternoon are set to detonate munitions as part of the evidence-exchanging process in a federal lawsuit filed by a Dakota Access Pipeline protester who claims police targeted her with a concussion grenade.

Attorneys for Sophia Wilansky, of New York, have been jockeying over evidence for months with attorneys for the county and officers who were part of the law enforcement response to the DAPL protests in south central North Dakota in 2016-17.

The two sides agreed during a March 16 conference that Morton County will procure at Wilansky’s expense up to five munitions and deploy them in the presence of an expert hired by Wilansky. The initial date of April 6 was later moved to May 3, according to an order filed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal.

Senechal doesn’t specify what the munitions are, and attorneys for the two sides didn't respond to requests for comment. Earlier court filings by Wilansky’s attorneys sought “fully functional examples of every type of munition, armament, less-lethal weapon, and crowd-control device that Law Enforcement Agents carried or used at or around the Backwater Bridge during the 24 hours surrounding Ms. Wilansky’s injury.” They also sought the remains of any devices that the county alleges protesters used.