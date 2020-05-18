Mule deer rebound continues in North Dakota's western Badlands

Another relatively mild winter has further boosted western North Dakota's mule deer population, which has been steadily rebounding since a string of bad winters about a decade ago.
Mule deer numbers are up 7% from last year and are 22% above the long-term average, according to results from the Game and Fish Department’s annual spring mule deer aerial survey that wrapped up in April. Biologists counted 2,364 mule deer in an area encompassing about 267 square miles. Surveys of the same 24 study areas have been done since the 1950s.
Overall mule deer density in the Badlands this year was 8.8 per square mile, up from 8.2 last year.
“The mild winter definitely helped,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. “Always does for critters in North Dakota.”
Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012, to help the population recover following a string of three straight harsh winters ending in 2011 that led to record-low fawn production. Restrictions have been lifted in phases since 2016.
“Mule deer have recovered nicely across the Badlands following the winters of a decade ago,” Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said. “But long-term challenges remain for further population growth, including predators and weather patterns, and changes in habitat.”
The population at present is above the department’s objective and at a level able to support more hunting in the northern Badlands, according to Game and Fish.
Mule deer licenses overall are stable this year, both for bucks and does. However, licenses are up in Unit 4B, in the northern Badlands, according to Williams. The increase is balanced out by a reduction in licenses in Unit 4D, in the southern Badlands.
Williams added that overall, “it’s not uncommon when we see a slight increase (in population) to stay conservative for a year before bumping licenses.”
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!