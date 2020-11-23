Mule deer continue rebound in western North Dakota

A limited fall survey indicates another year of good mule deer fawn production in western North Dakota, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Biologists counted 2,116 mule deer in the aerial survey in October. That was down from 2,218 in fall 2019, but officials were able to survey only 18 of 24 study areas this year due to snowfall and poor ground conditions.

This year’s ratio of 82 fawns per 100 does was similar to last year’s 84 per 100. The higher the ratio, the better.

“Overall, fawn production was good, which could lead to population growth depending on the severity of this winter,” Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said.

The ratio of 36 bucks per 100 does was lower than last year's 41 per 100 but still at a level sufficient for adequate breeding of does, according to state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams.

“For both biological (reasons) and maintaining mature deer on the landscape for hunting opportunities, this ratio is very healthy,” he said.