Mr. GTO's car collection on the auction block near Wilton

A Saturday auction near Wilton will disperse the collection of a man who was known as Mr. GTO, and put the dozens of cars he saved from the crusher as well as thousands of Pontiac parts in the hands of other car enthusiasts.

It’s a day Al Blatter’s wife, Sandy, says will be bittersweet, because finding and saving Pontiac cars was Al’s passion.

“He lived and breathed these cars every day,” she said.

Al caught her eye when she saw him driving his first Pontiac, a 1969 LeMans, and they started dating. She was 16 and he was 19, and it was the start of their life together and a hobby they both enjoyed for many years.

Al began accumulating Pontiacs -- sometimes good-naturedly chastising friends who bought or even looked at other brands -- either to restore or to glean for parts. To him, anything was better than letting them go to waste. He became known as Mr. GTO, traveling to national shows to network with other GTO enthusiasts. He also went to many sales over the years, where he bought and brought home thousands of Pontiac parts.

Al “kind of did his collecting of parts without me,” Sandy said. He’d go to sales alone, often staying until every last part was sold.

Al in late 2021 was diagnosed with COVID-19. He died Sept. 26, 2021, at age 67. Sandy knew how many cars they had. She knew his parts collection was big too, but it wasn’t until after his death that she realized its extent. Most of the parts were stored in covered bins. When she started opening them, “There was much more than I ever even dreamed of,” she said. “Chrome, windows, switches, interior parts. You name it, it was in there.”

The task of preparing for the auction included Sandy putting her hands on “absolutely everything.”

“I’ve had six friends with me every weekend since November,” she said. “Without them this would not have been possible.”

The auction will mark the end of collecting for her. She’s keeping three GTOs: a 1969 model; a 1966 with a license plate that reads MR GTO; and a 1970 that Al was restoring. It’s about 98% done, she said, and she plans to get the job finished.

“Now I just get to drive them,” she said.

About 90 cars -- GTOs, Catalinas, Chieftans, Tempests and more -- are up for sale. Cataloged items will be offered online and on-site. Many of the parts will be sold on-site only. The auction starts at 9:30 a.m. More information and the location can be found at www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.