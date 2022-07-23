 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Mr. GTO's car collection on the auction block near Wilton

  • 0
Sandy and Al Blatter

Sandy and Al Blatter with one of their many GTOs.

 PROVIDED

A Saturday auction near Wilton will disperse the collection of a man who was known as Mr. GTO, and put the dozens of cars he saved from the crusher as well as thousands of Pontiac parts in the hands of other car enthusiasts.

It’s a day Al Blatter’s wife, Sandy, says will be bittersweet, because finding and saving Pontiac cars was Al’s passion.

“He lived and breathed these cars every day,” she said.

Al caught her eye when she saw him driving his first Pontiac, a 1969 LeMans, and they started dating. She was 16 and he was 19, and it was the start of their life together and a hobby they both enjoyed for many years.

Al began accumulating Pontiacs -- sometimes good-naturedly chastising friends who bought or even looked at other brands -- either to restore or to glean for parts. To him, anything was better than letting them go to waste. He became known as Mr. GTO, traveling to national shows to network with other GTO enthusiasts. He also went to many sales over the years, where he bought and brought home thousands of Pontiac parts.

People are also reading…

Al “kind of did his collecting of parts without me,” Sandy said. He’d go to sales alone, often staying until every last part was sold.

Al in late 2021 was diagnosed with COVID-19. He died Sept. 26, 2021, at age 67. Sandy knew how many cars they had. She knew his parts collection was big too, but it wasn’t until after his death that she realized its extent. Most of the parts were stored in covered bins. When she started opening them, “There was much more than I ever even dreamed of,” she said. “Chrome, windows, switches, interior parts. You name it, it was in there.”

The task of preparing for the auction included Sandy putting her hands on “absolutely everything.”

“I’ve had six friends with me every weekend since November,” she said. “Without them this would not have been possible.”

The auction will mark the end of collecting for her. She’s keeping three GTOs: a 1969 model; a 1966 with a license plate that reads MR GTO; and a 1970 that Al was restoring. It’s about 98% done, she said, and she plans to get the job finished.

“Now I just get to drive them,” she said.

About 90 cars -- GTOs, Catalinas, Chieftans, Tempests and more -- are up for sale. Cataloged items will be offered online and on-site. Many of the parts will be sold on-site only. The auction starts at 9:30 a.m. More information and the location can be found at www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges. Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and many signatures came from residents of other states.

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. The incident happened just west of Hardin, though additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors are not yet being released. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week's Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday's crash were children. All were from Montana and they were expected to be identified later Monday. Officials said 11 more people were injured, three critically, in the crash near the community of Hardin east of Billings. Vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province were involved in the crash that happened amid gusty winds that kicked up dust from farm fields and reduced visibility.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News