Mountain lion late season hunting closes

Late season mountain lion hunting in western North Dakota is closed immediately, the state Game and Fish Department announced Monday.

The zone’s late-season harvest limit was either seven total cats or three females, and three females were killed.

A conditional season in Zone 1 will open March 6 for hunters to pursue the additional seven mountain lions that were not taken during the early season. The Zone 1 early season harvest limit was eight cats, and only one was taken. That season closed last November.

The conditional season will close March 31 or once the seventh cat is taken, whichever comes first. Early season regulations apply, which means hunters are not allowed to use dogs. Hunters who harvested a lion during the early or late seasons are not eligible to participate.

Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state and has no harvest limit. The season in Zone 2 is open through the end of March.

The mountain lion season is open only to North Dakota residents. Hunters need a furbearer or combination license.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/mountain-lion.

