Mountain lion hunting during the late season in North Dakota's Zone 1 has been closed after the harvest limit of seven total cats was reached.

Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state and has no harvest limit. Hunting in that zone closes after Friday, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The mountain lion season is open only to North Dakota residents. Hunters during the early season that closed in November killed three lions. Hunters can pursue lions with dogs during the late season.