Mountain lion late hunting season closed in western North Dakota

State wildlife officials have closed the mountain lion late season in west central and southwestern North Dakota after three females were killed, but hunting opportunities for the big cats remain.

The late-season harvest limit in Zone 1 was seven total cats or three females, whichever was reached first, according to the Game and Fish Department. One male cat also was killed during the season.

A conditional season in the region will open Sunday for hunters to pursue the six mountain lions that were not taken during the early season. The Zone 1 early season harvest limit was eight cats, but only two were killed.

The conditional season will close March 31 or once the sixth cat is taken. Early season regulations apply, which means hunters are not allowed to use dogs, as they could during the late season. Hunters who bagged a lion during the early season or late season are not eligible to participate.

The mountain lion season in Zone 2, which encompasses the rest of the state, has no harvest limit and is open through March.

