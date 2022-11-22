 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mountain lion hunting seasons change in North Dakota

lion.jpg (copy)

Late season mountain lion hunting in western North Dakota is open through March or until the harvest limit is reached.

 TY STOCKTON, N.D. GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

North Dakota’s early mountain lion hunting season in Zone 1 has closed, and the late season is now open.

Hunters can pursue lions with dogs during the late season.

Hunters during the early season that closed Sunday killed three lions. The harvest limit was eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the five lions that were not taken during the early season.

The late season in Zone 1 runs through next March or until the harvest limit of seven total lions or three females is reached. Hunters can check the late-season harvest total at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state and has no harvest limit. The season in Zone 2 is open through the end of March.

The mountain lion season is open only to North Dakota residents. Hunters need a furbearer or combination license.

Late-season hunting

Meanwhile, North Dakota's deer gun season also closed on Sunday, but Game and Fish notes that other hunting opportunities continue.

The statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Dec. 4. But duck hunting in the High Plains Unit reopens Dec. 10 and continues through Jan. 1.

The season for Canada geese closes Dec. 17 in the Eastern Zone, Dec. 22 in the Western Zone and Dec. 30 in the Missouri River Zone. Light goose hunting closes statewide Dec. 30.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons continue through Jan. 1.

The season for tree squirrels closes Feb. 28.

