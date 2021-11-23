Mountain lion early season closes, late season opens in North Dakota

The early mountain lion hunting season in western North Dakota has closed, and the late season has opened.

Hunters can pursue lions with dogs during the late season, which runs through the end of next March, or until the harvest limit is reached. The late season limit is seven total lions or three females, whichever comes first.

The harvest limit during the early season was eight lions. Hunters killed only one cat, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the seven mountain lions that were not taken during the early season.

Hunters are advised to check the status of the late season by going to https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/mountain-lion.

Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state and has no harvest limit. The season in Zone 2 is open through the end of next March.

The mountain lion season is open only to North Dakota residents. Hunters need a furbearer or combination license.

Other seasons ending

The statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Dec. 5. However, duck hunting in the High Plains unit reopens Dec. 11 and continues through Jan. 2.

The season for Canada geese closes Dec. 18 in the Eastern Zone, Dec. 23 in the Western Zone and Dec. 31 in the Missouri River Zone. Light goose hunting closes statewide Dec. 31.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons continue through Jan. 2. The season for tree squirrels closes Feb. 28.

For more information, go to the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

