Mountain biking popularity spiked during pandemic, continues to grow

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered summer plans, many dug out their bikes, dusted off their helmets and enjoyed the outdoors.

Melissa Marquardt, marketing and event coordinator for 701 Cycle & Sport, said this led to a “bike boom.” The sudden growth in popularity also sparked a bike shortage that is still ongoing.

"We’ve definitely been selling more bikes than we ever have so that is resulting in a lot of new people out on the trails," she said. "You definitely notice it when you're out on the paths, you see more people out there than you probably ever have before. It's great to see, we love it."

Last year, 701 Cycle started organizing weekly community group mountain bike rides. Marquardt leads the women’s rides on Mondays.

"Because we have seen so many new faces in the store, we're trying really hard to expand our biking community," she said. "So we started incorporating some group rides that we keep very beginner friendly and try to encourage people to come and give them a try."