Motorists reminded to watch for Sturgis-bound motorcycles

Motorists reminded to watch for Sturgis-bound motorcycles

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be alert for motorcycles traveling across the state on their way to the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota Aug. 7-16.

Banners that read “Live to Ride. Ride to Live. Safe 2 Sturgis” are being placed at rest areas across North Dakota as a reminder to motorists.

More information about motorcycle safety can be found at VisionZero.ND.gov and www.ndmsp.com.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

