Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi in northwest North Dakota

An 18-year-old Zahl man died Friday after his motorcycle struck a semi trailer in Williams County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was headed east on Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Grenora as a semi was turning left onto Highway 50 from 139th Avenue Northwest.

The motorcycle struck the trailer of the semi as the semi was making its turn to go west about 10:13 a.m. Friday, the Patrol said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Scobey, Montana, was not hurt.

Names will be released after next of kin is notified.

