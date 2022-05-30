Motorcyclist dies in crash near Williston

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee Monday that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The sponsoring committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot. Jaeger says just under 26,000 signatures were legitimate. The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution wants to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful.