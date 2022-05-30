Motorcyclist dies in crash near Williston

A Williston man died on Monday when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado in Williams County.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at the intersection of Williams County Road 6 and Love’s Travel Center north of Williston at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday.
The motorcyclist was traveling east on County Road 6 toward the Love’s Travel Center. The Chevrolet Silverado turned to go west on County Road 6 from the travel center. The motorcycle struck the rear of the truck.
The motorcyclist, 24, was transported to CHI-St. Alexius Hospital Williston where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Earl Ray, 63, of Stanley, was not hurt.
The motorcyclist's name has not been released pending notification of family. The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.