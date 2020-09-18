Motorcycle driver dies in Williston crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Williston man died Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Williston, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 34-year-old man’s name was not immediately released.

He was traveling west on 34th Street West when he ran a stop sign and struck the rear side of a 2008 GMC Yukon on First Avenue West, the patrol said. He died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. and is still under investigation by the patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0