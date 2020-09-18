Motorcycle driver dies in Williston crash

A Williston man died Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Williston, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 34-year-old man’s name was not immediately released.
He was traveling west on 34th Street West when he ran a stop sign and struck the rear side of a 2008 GMC Yukon on First Avenue West, the patrol said. He died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.
The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. and is still under investigation by the patrol.
