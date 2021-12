The state Transportation Department has closed its Motor Vehicle office in Beulah until Monday due to staffing issues.

Driver's license services in Beulah are provided at a different location -- the Civic Center -- and are not impacted.

A list of other Motor Vehicle branch office locations can be found at dot.nd.gov. Many Motor Vehicle matters, such as registration renewals, also can be done online. For more information, go to the website or call 1-855-637-6237.