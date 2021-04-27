 Skip to main content
Mother of Kevin Cramer dies
Mother of Kevin Cramer dies

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is attending to family matters this week after the death of his mother over the weekend.

Clarice Cramer died at a nursing home in Fargo on Saturday after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She was 79.

Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Tuesday announced he will not be in Washington, D.C., this week.

"Our family appreciates the messages of comfort and support we have already received," he said in a statement. "We are grateful we were able to spend time with our mom during her last days on earth before she went home to be reunited with her husband and the Lord.”

Kevin Cramer

