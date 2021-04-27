Mother of Kevin Cramer dies

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is attending to family matters this week after the death of his mother over the weekend.
Clarice Cramer died at a nursing home in Fargo on Saturday after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She was 79.
Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Tuesday announced he will not be in Washington, D.C., this week.
"Our family appreciates the messages of comfort and support we have already received," he said in a statement. "We are grateful we were able to spend time with our mom during her last days on earth before she went home to be reunited with her husband and the Lord.”
