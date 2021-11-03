Most Sanford, CHI St. Alexius employees received COVID-19 vaccine

The majority of employees at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospitals.

The two health care providers announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates this past summer, along with other hospitals around the country during the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Reported active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota went from 146 on July 1 to 4,334 on Oct. 1. They later declined to 3,124 on Nov. 1 but remain high. Both Sanford and CHI St. Alexius gave their employees a Nov. 1 deadline to be vaccinated.

Sanford spokesman Jon Berg said that less than 1% of all employees in Sanford's multistate health system were suspended Monday for not complying with the mandate. A total of 82 employees were suspended:

31 in Fargo

28 in Sioux Falls

16 in Bismarck

7 in Bemidji, Minnesota

Employees who did not get vaccinated have been suspended without pay for 60 days. If those workers still choose not to get the vaccine, they will be considered to have "voluntarily resigned" from employment, Berg said. Staff with medical or religious exemptions will be subject to regular testing.

CHI St. Alexius spokesman Jeremy Fettig said 92% of that health system's 12,000 total employees were "fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or have applied for and received a medical or religious exemption." Fettig did not immediately respond to a request for data specific to Bismarck. Unvaccinated employees without an exemption may continue to work while subject to masking and testing requirements until a replacement is found, he said.

"We know vaccination is the best way to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to all of our employees who have chosen to get vaccinated," Fettig said.

Neither hospital said how many employees were given exemptions. Berg said exemption data is a personnel matter. Fettig did not immediately respond to a question about exemption data.

Some people view vaccine mandates as an infringement on personal freedom. The announcement of the mandates sparked protests outside the Bismarck hospitals throughout the summer, with dozens of people attending.

