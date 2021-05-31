Morton County crash involving minivan, farm sprayer kills Fort Rice man

A 71-year-old Fort Rice man is dead after the farm sprayer he was driving was rear-ended by a minivan in Morton County.

The crash happened on state Highway 1806 about 3 miles south of Huff, around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Dodge Caravan driven by Robert Stanley, 89, of Mandan, rear-ended the sprayer that was traveling along the right edge of the roadway, the patrol said. Both vehicles went into the ditch. The driver of the sprayer died at the scene. Authorities did not immediately identify him.