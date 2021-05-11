More legal wrangling plays out in Dakota Access dispute

The latest legal wrangling over the Dakota Access Pipeline focuses on whether an appeals court should end its involvement in the case while the line's operator challenges the need for further environmental review with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dakota Access plans to appeal a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit requiring a lengthy environmental study and is making plans in case a lower court orders the pipeline to shut down while the study takes place.
Texas-based Energy Transfer controls Dakota Access, which has asked the appeals court to hold off formally closing out the case "to preserve the status quo" by allowing it to retain jurisdiction if a shutdown order comes. The company would appeal such an order, which could arrive in the coming days or weeks.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes fighting the pipeline oppose the procedural step known as a "stay of the mandate" that Dakota Access seeks.
"The only practical impact of a stay that the Tribes can determine is that future motions would go to the same panel that reviewed DAPL's previous motion," the tribes said in a court document filed Monday. "A preference for a particular panel of judges is not 'good cause' warranting issuance of a stay."
The previous motion the tribes referred to came last year after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg revoked a permit for the pipeline's Missouri River crossing and ordered the pipeline to stop operating. Dakota Access appealed his decision. A panel of D.C. Circuit judges overturned the shutdown order, saying he hadn't justified it. The tribes later asked Boasberg to again order the line shut down, and he's expected to rule on the matter soon.
Dakota Access has not yet filed its appeal with the Supreme Court. The tribes say the case is unlikely to be heard by the court because it does not conflict with Supreme Court precedent, and the D.C. Circuit unanimously upheld a ruling affirming the need for more environmental review. Even if the D.C. Circuit ends its involvement in the case now, Dakota Access could still file an emergency appeal with the court, the tribes say.
The pipeline crosses under the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation, where tribal members are concerned an oil spill would contaminate their water supply. Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe. The pipeline runs from western North Dakota to Illinois and has been operating since 2017.
