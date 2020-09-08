More coronavirus aid for North Dakota businesses clears 1st hurdle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Emergency Commission on Tuesday approved another $50 million in coronavirus aid for businesses through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

The program still requires approval by the Legislature’s Budget Section, which next meets Sept. 17.

The money comes from the $1.25 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. The bank has returned $120 million of unused funds to the Emergency Commission for reallocation, after administering previous loan relief programs that were overfunded.

The new program sets aside $50 million to provide $50,000 grants to pandemic-impacted businesses for loan interest rate relief, Prairie Public reported. The money would be administered through local banks.

“I know a number of you have talked to bankers, business owners, and have concluded that this program is going to have a lot of interest from a lot of companies,” Bank President and CEO Eric Hardmeyer told the commission, which is made up of the governor, secretary of state, House and Senate majority leaders and chairmen of the appropriations committees.