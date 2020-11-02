More community orchard grants available in North Dakota

North Dakota communities and schools are eligible to apply for grants of up to $20,000 for large orchard projects.
“We funded some large projects earlier this year that are going very well and wanted to extend the opportunity for more groups who have asked about the possibility of doing a substantial project in their communities,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Due to the current health crisis, we realize it may be difficult to organize volunteers to install an orchard in a timely manner, so we are allowing funds to be used for professional installation of the orchard.”
The grants are available on a competitive basis. Application forms and more information can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/orchardproject. Applications are due by Friday, Dec. 4. Orchards must be planted and projects completed by Aug. 31, 2021.
Questions can be directed to Jamie Good, local foods marketing specialist, at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov.
