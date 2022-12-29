Moose struck by pickup on Highway 83 north of Bismarck

Steve Fleckenstein has applied several times for the state’s once-in-a-lifetime moose tag. He never got the tag, but on Tuesday he got a moose.

Fleckenstein, 50, of Bismarck, was southbound at about 6:30 p.m., on his way home from work at the Falkirk Mine. He’s seen moose as he traveled to and from work in the last eight years, but he didn’t see this one until it was fully in his headlights. He’s hit deer with a vehicle in the past, but said the bull’s size made the impact “a lot harder.”

“It took me and the deputy all we had to get it off the shoulder and into the ditch,” he said.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near 240th Avenue on Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. The critter was “a smaller bull moose,” Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm said. The 2013 Chevrolet pickup had body damage to the front end and was leaking fluids, according to a department event report. Fleckenstein was not injured. He had the pickup hauled to a body shop. It hasn’t yet been determined if it’s a total loss or can be repaired.

The sheriff’s department can issue a game tag that enables a person to harvest an animal that’s been killed in a crash with a vehicle. If the driver or another person nearby doesn’t want it, deputies will make calls to find a taker, Hulm said. In this case, one of the department’s deputies stepped up to claim the animal.

“He got a front quarter, the backstraps, and one of the rear quarters,” Hulm said.

A crash with a moose “can be a bad deal,” the major said.

“Especially with a small car, they take the legs out and then they come through the windshield,” he said.

It's unclear how common many moose collisions occur in the state each year. Crashes with wildlife don't have to be reported unless the vehicle is disabled or an occupant is injured or killed, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.