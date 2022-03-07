Moose poached in Williams County; authorities seek information

North Dakota wildlife officials are seeking information on the illegal killing of a cow moose in northern Williams County late last month.

The animal was shot between 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and left to rot on the side of the road about a mile south of Hanks, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Hanks is northwest of Williston.

North Dakota's moose hunting season is in the fall. The bow season is in September and the gun season in October.

Anyone with information about the poaching is asked to contact District Game Warden Keenan Snyder at 701-770-1072 or contact the Report All Poachers hotline at 701-328-9921. Tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward if a conviction is made based on the information they provide.

Poaching in North Dakota is a misdemeanor that carries a potential punishment of a year in jail and a fine of up to $3,000. Perpetrators also face the loss of hunting privileges.

The charge of wanton waste of big game is a lesser misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of a month behind bars and a fine of up to $1,500.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/node/5297.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0