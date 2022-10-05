Montana man dies in motorcycle rollover

A 45-year-old Sidney, Montana, man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle rollover late last month in McKenzie County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 8: p.m. Sept. 29 on County Road 16 about 3 miles north of Cartwright. Joshua Entzel was driving an Indian motorcycle south on County Road 16 when he lost control on a curve, entered the ditch and rolled.
Entzel was airlifted to a Billings, Montana, hospital and died on Sept. 30, the Patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation.