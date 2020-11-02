Monday is North Dakota's birthday

Happy birthday, North Dakota.
Monday is the 131st anniversary of statehood. President Benjamin Harrison signed papers admitting North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states in the union on Nov. 2, 1889. Legend says Harrison shuffled the statehood papers before signing them.
The two states are now 131 years old. They initially were part of the Dakota Territory created in 1861. It also included much of the present-day states of Montana and Wyoming.
