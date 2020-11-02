 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday is North Dakota's birthday

Monday is North Dakota's birthday

{{featured_button_text}}

Happy birthday, North Dakota.

Monday is the 131st anniversary of statehood. President Benjamin Harrison signed papers admitting North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states in the union on Nov. 2, 1889. Legend says Harrison shuffled the statehood papers before signing them.

The two states are now 131 years old. They initially were part of the Dakota Territory created in 1861. It also included much of the present-day states of Montana and Wyoming.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News