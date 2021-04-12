Moisture a welcome relief in tinder-dry North Dakota; Horse Pasture Fire 95% contained

A system sweeping in from the north is bringing cooler weather and also moisture to the parched Northern Plains, aiding crews that have been battling wildfires in western North Dakota including a large one in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
The 8-square-mile Horse Pasture Fire in the park's North Unit was 95% contained Monday, with the other 5% encompassing rugged Badlands terrain, according to National Park Service Fire Information Officer Mike Johnson. Officials have lifted numerous restrictions and planned to reopen the park's scenic drive Tuesday.
But the precipitation isn't likely to have a dramatic impact on extreme drought blanketing much of the state, even with some northern areas expected to get several inches of snow by midweek.
"It doesn't have any crazy moisture with it," National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said. "It's a respectable amount, and the most moisture we've seen in a while. It will definitely help things out a bit, but it's not going to reverse the drought."
Wet but still dry
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released last Thursday, shows extreme drought in almost all of western North Dakota, along with much of the northeast and a portion of the southeast. The rest of the state is in either moderate or severe drought. Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday declared a statewide disaster due to the conditions.
Rain that fell in Bismarck on Sunday was not significant because of the amount -- just 0.23 inches -- but because it starkly illustrated the extent of the drought. The last time the city received that much moisture in a single day was on Dec. 29, and the last time the city received more than that was on Sept. 7 -- about seven months ago, according to the weather service.
The first three months of this year are the driest on record in North Dakota, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information.
A surge of Arctic air that smashed record-low temperatures in Alaska last week is diving into the region, bringing the cooler temps this week and also the precipitation, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
The forecast calls for highs in western and central North Dakota no higher than the mid-40s. There's a chance of snow and rain in various areas throughout the workweek, though any precipitation late in the week is likely to be minor, according to Gale.
Early week snowfall is forecast to be more significant, with up to 4 inches of snow possibly accumulating in northern areas. Only an inch or two is expected in Bismarck.
Horse Pasture Fire
The wet weather put all of the state in the low wildfire danger category on Monday, after weeks of high, very high and extreme ratings. It's a blessing for crews battling the 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire, officials said in their final regular update.
"This cold and wet weather is increasing our confidence in the containment lines established over the past week," said Lucas Graf, district ranger for the McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland.
Dozens of local, state and federal officials have been battling the blaze since April 3. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities believe it was caused by a person. No injuries to people or animals have been reported, and no structures have burned.
Firefighters and engines will continue to patrol and monitor. Smoke might be visible "for the foreseeable future,” Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said.
“As it is safe to do so, we will be reopening portions of the park to allow visitors to see firsthand how nature recovers from fire," she said. "As new grass begins to emerge, the bison will be seen feasting on the new growth.”
The McKenzie Ranger District has reopened areas south of the Little Missouri River including the CCC Campground, the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the CCC Campground south to National Forest Service Road 823, the Long X and Sunset trails, Summit Campground, and the Summit Overlook and Viewpoint Trails. McKenzie County has reopened the Long X Road west of U.S. Highway 85 leading to the CCC Campground.
Officials will reopen the North Unit's 14-mile scenic drive, including pullouts, to vehicles beginning Tuesday. All areas north of the scenic drive from the park entrance to the Caprock Coulee Nature Trailhead will remain closed. The Caprock Coulee Nature Trail is open. Backcountry access is prohibited in the closure area, and backcountry camping permits for the closed areas are rescinded. Areas south of the Scenic Drive, including the Juniper Campground and the Group Campground, are open, as is the Achenbach Trail and the southern section of the Buckhorn Trail.
Restrictions for the Little Missouri National Grassland are at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices; restrictions for Theodore Roosevelt National Park are at www.nps.gov/thro.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.