Moisture a welcome relief in tinder-dry North Dakota; Horse Pasture Fire 95% contained

Horse Pasture Fire

The wet weather put all of the state in the low wildfire danger category on Monday, after weeks of high, very high and extreme ratings. It's a blessing for crews battling the 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire, officials said in their final regular update.

"This cold and wet weather is increasing our confidence in the containment lines established over the past week," said Lucas Graf, district ranger for the McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland.

Dozens of local, state and federal officials have been battling the blaze since April 3. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities believe it was caused by a person. No injuries to people or animals have been reported, and no structures have burned.

Firefighters and engines will continue to patrol and monitor. Smoke might be visible "for the foreseeable future,” Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said.

“As it is safe to do so, we will be reopening portions of the park to allow visitors to see firsthand how nature recovers from fire," she said. "As new grass begins to emerge, the bison will be seen feasting on the new growth.”