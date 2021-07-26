Mobile Food Pantry making stops in southwestern North Dakota

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need.

“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, Great Plains regional service manager. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day, and this program provides them a convenient option.”