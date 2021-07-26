Mobile Food Pantry making stops in southwestern North Dakota

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make multiple stops throughout southwestern North Dakota on Wednesday.
Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need.
The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in:
- Glen Ullin, at 119 Main St. N. from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Richardton, in the parking lot of the social center, 332 2nd St. N., from 1-2 p.m.
- Taylor, at the Taylor Nursery, 202 Main St. W., from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Belfield, at the Belfield-Medora Food Pantry, 506 2nd Ave. NE, from 2:45-5 p.m.
- Dickinson, in the parking lot of the Biesiot Activities Center, 398 State Ave., from 4-5:30 p.m.
- New Salem, at the New Salem Food Pantry, 700 Ash Ave., from 4-5:15 p.m.
- Hebron, in the driveway at 421 S. Elk St., from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
All times listed are local time.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, Great Plains regional service manager. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day, and this program provides them a convenient option.”
The Mobile Food Pantry last year served more than 1 million meals at 89 sites. A complete list of stops this summer can be found at: https://www.greatplainsfoodbank.org/get_help/mobile_pantries.html.