Miss North Dakota Scholarship Pageant returns to Williston after year off

Wolfe's social impact initiative is called #BeThe1To - Teen Suicide Prevention. Wolfe said she felt it was important to continue her outreach work to schools around the state, especially during the pandemic, when many students felt isolated and alone due to distance learning.

"A lot of students struggled with their mental health going through the pandemic, being stuck at home in isolation. Some kids don't do well with that." She said. "So being able to interact with them either virtually in a video, or live on Zoom, I think it just made the whole experience better."

Preliminary pageant competition is Wednesday and Thursday, with Friday dedicated to the Outstanding Teen competition and the new Miss North Dakota being crowned on Saturday.

Wolfe said this visit to Williston feels a bit different this time, knowing that when she leaves again, it will be as former Miss North Dakota.

"Every time I've come to Williston over these past two years, it was always for an event and I got to put my crown on, and now I'm going to take it off here and probably not put it back on ever again," she said. "It feels very different, but it feels very rewarding to know that I was able to accomplish so much in these two years. I definitely didn't do it alone, I had so many people supporting me and guiding me."

