Minot man dies in 4-vehicle crash near Velva

A Minot man died and four other people were injured Friday in a four-vehicle crash west of Velva.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol did not immediately release the deceased 51-year-old’s name.

The man was driving east on U.S. Highway 52 about 4 miles west of Velva in a Chevrolet Trax, the patrol said. The car during an attempt to pass struck the rear end of a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 20-year-old Minot man. Both cars spun out, and the Trax was struck broadside by a westbound Nissan Titan pickup.

The driver of the Trax was ejected. He was pronounced dead at a Minot hospital. His passenger, a 26-year-old man from Minot, was taken to a Minot hospital.

The 32-year-old man driving the Nissan and a boy riding with him were transported by ambulance to a Minot hospital, as was a 19-year-old woman riding in the Impala. The driver of the Impala declined to be taken to a hospital and did not appear to be injured, the patrol said.

A 36-year-old Columbus woman driving a Ram pickup and following the Nissan entered the ditch to avoid the collision. Neither she nor the 49-year-old man in the pickup were injured.

The highway was closed for more than 3 ½ hours. The crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

