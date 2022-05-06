 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minot flood protection project moves closer to completion

  • 0
Upper Midwest flooding, May-June 2011

Floodwater from the Souris River surrounds homes in Minot, North Dakota, on June 27, 2011. Melting of an above-average snow pack across the Northern Rocky Mountains combined with above-average precipitation caused the Missouri and Souris rivers to swell beyond their banks across the Upper Midwest. An estimated 11,000 people were forced to evacuate Minot due to the record high water level of the Souris.

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Officials on Friday celebrated the completion of another phase of Minot's permanent flood protection project.

The work included more than 2,250 feet of floodwalls, earthen levees, two removable closure structures in the floodwall and a stormwater pump station.

“With total commitments of $838 million in state funding from the Legislature, State Water Commission and Department of Emergency Services, the (project) is well on its way to providing comprehensive protection against catastrophic flooding in the Souris River Valley for generations to come,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

The river swamped part of the city in 2011, forcing about 11,000 residents to evacuate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several cars burn after BNSF Railway train derails near Burlington

Several cars burn after BNSF Railway train derails near Burlington

Several rail cars caught fire after at least 11 cars of a BNSF train derailed near Burlington early Sunday, but no injuries were reported. The railroad said in a statement that the train derailed between Minot and Des Lacs, North Dakota, around 1 a.m. Sunday, and railcars containing paper products and frozen foods caught fire. BNSF said railcars carrying hazardous materials on the train did not leave the tracks and had been pulled away from the fire. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lassman said a couple homes near the derailment were evacuated Sunday morning as a precaution. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

North Dakota company scrubs plans for trans-state natural gas pipeline

A subsidiary of North Dakota’s only Fortune 500 company says it won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. WBI Energy is a unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group. The company says the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs. The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline, hoping to spur industrial development. The head of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says only Viking Gas Transmission applied for the grants.

North Dakota challenges awarding of mineral rights to tribes

North Dakota challenges awarding of mineral rights to tribes

North Dakota is challenging the federal government’s awarding of lucrative mineral rights under a Missouri River reservoir to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, otherwise known as the Three Affiliated Tribes. The state attorney general’s office said Friday that it notified the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that it plans to intervene in the tribes’ lawsuit against the federal government. The Interior Department ruled in February that the tribes own the rights, in what has been a long-running dispute. At stake is an estimated $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments certain to come from oil drilling. The government dammed the river in the 1950s, flooding more than a tenth of the tribes' reservation and creating the reservoir.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three killed, four wounded in attack near Tel Aviv, medics say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News