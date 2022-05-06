Minot flood protection project moves closer to completion

Officials on Friday celebrated the completion of another phase of Minot's permanent flood protection project.
The work included more than 2,250 feet of floodwalls, earthen levees, two removable closure structures in the floodwall and a stormwater pump station.
“With total commitments of $838 million in state funding from the Legislature, State Water Commission and Department of Emergency Services, the (project) is well on its way to providing comprehensive protection against catastrophic flooding in the Souris River Valley for generations to come,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The river swamped part of the city in 2011, forcing about 11,000 residents to evacuate.