Minot-area duo wins North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup; largest walleye in tourney history caught

It took Cody Pardon and Josh Gladback 5 ½ hours to get a fish in the boat during the first day of the 47th annual North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea over the weekend.

But when they finally found fish, they found big ones. And they landed enough of them to beat out 259 other teams and claim North Dakota's most prestigious fishing trophy and the $15,000 top prize that goes with it.

"It was a rough morning," Pardon said. "We were on four to five different spots that had had big fish (in prefishing) and everything had left. We were kind of out of options."

The duo moved to the west-northwest part of the big lake and found a hot spot.

"We got all the big ones in the same spot," Gladback said. "We just concentrated hard, made our runs short and stayed on top of them."

By the end of the day they had 20.5 pounds of walleye in the boat, using Lindy rigs, live bait and a slow trolling speed, and targeting fish in deeper and cooler water due to the weekend's excessive heat. They were in ninth place going into the second and final day of fishing. They caught nearly the same weight on Saturday -- 19.48 pounds -- but didn't think they had quite enough going into the final weigh-in at Garrison City Park.

"We didn't expect to be winning it -- we thought we needed 20 pounds (the second day) for sure," Gladback said.

Their tournament total ended up being more than 4 ounces higher than the next-best team.

"When it happened, it was pretty awesome," Gladback said. "It was a great high."

Gladback, 39, an auto body worker in Minot, and Pardon, 30, a heavy machine operator from nearby Burlington, have fished the tournament together for four years but until this year never came close to winning.

"This time we caught the big ones," Gladback said, noting that a couple of their fish were in the 27-inch range. "The previous times we've lost them. We should have been up there (on the leaderboard) before, but just had bad luck."

The team of Justin and Brent Racine, of Minot, finished second this year, with a weight of 39.06 pounds. Marc Beyer of Garrison and Jason Kobes of Bismarck took third, with 37.18 pounds.

"Although the weekend was a hot one, we had an awesome tournament with great weights and healthy fish," Tournament Chairwoman Joyce Pfliger said. "We also had the largest walleye in the Governor’s Cup history -- 11.08 lbs."

That whopper was landed by the Racines.