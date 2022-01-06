Minnesota regulators approve Coal Creek power line permit transfer

Minnesota regulators have approved the transfer of a key permit to the incoming owner of Coal Creek Station in North Dakota, a process delayed by several months as environmentalists pushed officials to require more information surrounding the sale.

The Minnesota Public Utility Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to transfer the permit associated with the power line that brings electricity from the McLean County coal-fired power plant to Minnesota. An affiliate of Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp., Nexus Line, will receive the permit that previously was held by Great River Energy.

Rainbow is purchasing Coal Creek from GRE, though the two companies intend to maintain a relationship for at least the next two decades. GRE had originally planned to continue purchasing power from Coal Creek for the next 10 years, but that length of time has been extended to 20 years, the companies told the Minnesota commission this week.

The companies have agreed to allocate 400 megawatts of capacity on the power line to GRE for wind power.

Rainbow will allow GRE’s selected wind developer to send its electricity on the line, “essentially displacing energy from Coal Creek Station when the wind facility is delivering energy,” according to a document the companies filed with the commission this week.

Although Rainbow’s affiliate will own the power line, GRE will continue to operate it.

Rainbow is planning to add technology to Coal Creek that would capture the facility’s carbon emissions and bury them underground. Such a system would be eligible for a federal tax credit and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.

Rainbow is partnering with the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center on the effort. The research center recently secured a $7 million grant through the state’s new Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to help fund a feasibility study.

The carbon capture system is expected to use as much as one-third of the electricity generated at Coal Creek, freeing up space on the power line for other sources of electricity such as wind power to connect. Rainbow also expects a data center will open near the power plant, using up more of its electricity.

GRE announced in 2020 that it planned to close Coal Creek this year because the facility faced financial challenges. The plant has struggled to compete in a market with abundant natural gas and renewable power.

Rainbow announced last year that its affiliates would purchase both the power plant and transmission line from GRE. Coal Creek employs 260 people, and it supports hundreds more jobs at the adjacent Falkirk Mine.

A number of government agencies in North Dakota also are involved in sale-related permit transfers, many of which have gone through without much controversy.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission last September signed off on the permit related to the portion of the power line within North Dakota. More recently, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality authorized a transfer related to landfills associated with the plant, pending notification that the sale has closed.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.