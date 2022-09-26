Minnesota artist wins Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest

Minnesota artist Joseph Hautman won this year's Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest with a painting of three tundra swans flying over a wetland.

The announcement was made over the weekend from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service headquarters in Virginia because the contest that was to be held in Bismarck was switched to a livestream event due to an elevated coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh County. Copies of the contest entries were still displayed at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds, which had been set to host the event.

Hautman’s acrylic painting will be made into the 2023-24 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as a Duck Stamp, which will go on sale next June. Waterfowl hunters 16 and older are required to buy the stamp before hunting, and members of the general public can buy it to support wildlife conservation efforts. The stamp also serves as free admission to any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee. They are not postage stamps.

The stamp sells for $25 and raises about $40 million annually to help conservation efforts that boost wetland habitat in the National Wildlife Refuge System. Since the duck stamp was established in 1934, it has raised more than $1.1 billion to conserve more than 6 million acres of habitat.

Fish and Wildlife partners with a sponsoring organization to coordinate the annual contest and a number of associated events. The federal agency this year chose Prairie Pothole Joint Venture, a conservation organization that covers parts of the Dakotas, Montana, Minnesota and Iowa. While the in-person contest planned for the Heritage Center was called off, other local events associated with the contest went on as planned.

Contest details

There were 187 entries in this year's contest, with 54 making it to the final round of judging. Eligible species were the tundra (whistling) swan, mottled duck, American green-winged teal, American wigeon and Barrow’s goldeneye.

The win was the sixth for Hautman, who is from Plymouth, Minnesota.

Frank Mittelstadt of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, placed second with his acrylic painting of tundra swans, and Robert Hautman of Delano, Minnesota, took third place with his acrylic painting of an American wigeon. A gallery of entries can be found at https://bit.ly/3SjuSuu.

“I am always impressed with the caliber of the art submitted, and each and every entry reminds us of the beauty of the natural world the Duck Stamp is designed to protect," Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to buy a Duck Stamp as it makes a real impact in conserving wetlands habitats for waterfowl and many other wildlife species.”