Minneapolis orders bars and restaurants to close

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minneapolis ordered bars and restaurants to close as the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota spiked to 54 on Monday and the Legislature sharply scaled back its operations.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local public health emergency, ordering the closure of or limiting access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and coffee shops effective at noon Tuesday. Operations will be restricted to delivery, takeout and drive-thru orders. The declaration requires City Council approval to remain in force longer than 72 hours. The mayor's office said in a statement that he would be “in close communication” with state leaders on the process.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health was “in discussion with the governor's office” about whether to order a closure of bars and restaurants, Kris Ehresmann, the department's infectious disease director, told reporters on a daily conference call. She did not elaborate, but Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday that he couldn't rule it out.

Walz called a news conference for Monday evening to “announce further action to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.”