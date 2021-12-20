Millions awarded for clean energy projects; group raises conflict of interest concerns

State regulators approved $28 million in grants and $135 million in loans Monday for six energy projects, while a watchdog group raised concerns about conflicts of interest on the clean energy board that recommended which applicants to fund.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved funding assistance for projects ranging from hydrogen production to lithium extraction as recommended by the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority last week.

At the energy authority's meeting last Tuesday, numerous members disclosed conflicts of interest based on their or their employers' relationships with some of the applicants.

The conflicts ranged from business consulting relationships to employers investing in applicants' projects, as well as a member sitting on an applicant's board of directors. Each time a member disclosed a conflict at the meeting, the other members decided to allow them to vote anyway.

The Dakota Resource Council took issue with the process in a letter the group sent Monday to the North Dakota Ethics Commission. Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos wrote that energy authority members with a conflict of interest who participate "can use their vote or technical recommendation to influence a decision that would allow money to flow to them directly, or to their company or institution directly."

The energy authority was established by the Legislature earlier this year and is tasked with vetting projects vying for funding assistance approved by lawmakers, including $45 million in grants and $250 million in loans via a line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota.

Skokos said the Ethics Commission should require the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to follow ethical standards similar to banks by prohibiting members from voting or advising on projects in which they have a stake.

"In our view the ethics commission should adopt rules that prohibit any appointed or elected official from voting on a matter that will either directly or indirectly financially benefit them or their employer," he said. "The rules should also include penalties for individuals who fail to disclose a conflict or fail to recuse themselves" even after disclosing a conflict.

Of the eight voting members on the energy authority, the letter named five as having conflicts of interest: Kathy Neset, Al Christenson, Joel Brown, Jim Arthaud and Chris Friez. It also named technical adviser Charles Gorecki, CEO of the University of North Dakota's Energy & Environmental Research Center. Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Director Al Anderson said Gorecki's stand-in, Tom Erickson, sat out a vote earlier this month when a conflict arose because the research center was an applicant on a project involving carbon capture at Coal Creek Station.

Anderson discussed the conflict of interest issue Monday with the Industrial Commission, saying he was comfortable with the process the energy authority followed. He added that more people involved with the program disclosed conflicts than those named in the Dakota Resource Council's letter. He said he sought guidance from the Ethics Commission last summer as to how to handle such situations.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said in an interview that he encouraged the energy authority to use the Industrial Commission's code of conduct as a starting point.

Anderson said he took Thiele's advice and that the guidance offered to energy authority members was to err on the side of disclosure, that "if any of these folks have an issue, they should bring it forward, even if it wasn't necessarily a major one."

Gov. Doug Burgum chairs the three-member Industrial Commission and asked at Monday's meeting if any of the recommendations would have been different had those with conflicts not voted.

"It did not change any of the discussion that occurred," Anderson said. "It would not have changed any of the voting results that occurred, either."

The energy authority's recommendations were unanimous except for a single vote against Bakken Energy's request for a grant and loan for its hydrogen hub project.

Anderson said he would address the Dakota Resources Council's concerns with the Ethics Commission, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem encouraged him to visit with his office as well.

Thiele said he was not surprised that conflicts of interest arose, given that subject matter experts on the energy authority are businesspeople.

"You could almost expect it given the nature of what they're doing," he said. "Those are the types of people we want on there because they truly understand that industry, but what (the Dakota Resource Council) raises is legit."

The Ethics Commission is in the process of developing uniform rules surrounding conflicts of interest for state boards and commissions, and those rules would apply to the energy authority, he said.

"The key there is you put it on the record, you get all the facts, and as a group you determine whether recusal is appropriate," he said, adding that boards need to balance the need for members' participation with the magnitude of a conflict.

He said he appreciates the Dakota Resource Council's feedback as the Ethics Commission looks to finalize its rules.

The projects the Industrial Commission approved Monday are as follows:

A $10 million grant and $80 million loan for Bakken Energy's proposal to establish a hydrogen hub involving the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah.

A $7 million grant and a $40 million loan for Cerilon, which is developing a plant in Trenton that will convert natural gas into liquid fuels.

A $7 million grant for the Energy & Environmental Research Center, which is working on the engineering and design of a system to capture the carbon dioxide emissions from Coal Creek, the state's largest coal-fired power plant.

A $3 million grant to Midwest AgEnergy for its carbon capture and storage project at Blue Flint Ethanol in McLean County.

A $1 million grant for Wellspring Hydro to source lithium and other products from saltwater produced in the oil fields. Lithium is used to make batteries and other products.

A $15 million loan for Valence Natural Gas Solutions to expand the use of its mobile devices that capture natural gas that would otherwise be wastefully flared.

Burgum said the projects combined would capture more than 18 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is equal to about one-third of the state's carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

"This is a program I know every other energy state wishes it had," Burgum said. "All of these things could be gamechangers for North Dakota, and I think they're going to have a significant impact beyond the border of this state to shape these industries."

The energy authority is expected to make recommendations for the remaining $17 million in grant money and $115 million in loans during additional funding rounds next year.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.