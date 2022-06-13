Mild winter helps mule deer population; April blizzards might impact fawning

A relatively mild winter in North Dakota’s mule deer territory helped balance out the effects of devastating drought last summer and fall.

The state Game and Fish Department's annual spring survey indicates the mule deer population is 13% higher than last year and 34% above the long-term average. Biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 study areas since the 1950s.

The spring count is a turnaround from last fall's demographic survey, which indicated a population 21% above the long-term average but with the lowest fawn-to-doe ratio since 2012. Wildlife officials attributed the low ratio to the severe, extreme and exceptional drought that blanketed mule deer habitat much of the year.

"I was encouraged (this spring) that with poor habitat conditions we still saw a slight increase in mule deer numbers," said Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish.

"Those fawns that hit the ground in 2021 -- though it was a smaller cohort than normal -- milder winter weather conditions led to higher survival in both the fawns and adults," he said.

Mule deer have been rebounding since a string of bad winters from 2008-10 that led to record-low fawn production. Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012. Restrictions were lifted in phases beginning in 2016.

Biologists counted 2,923 mule deer in about 300 square miles during this year’s survey. The overall mule deer density in the Badlands was 9.8 deer per square mile. That compares with ratios the past three years of 8.7, 8.8 and 8.2. Anything over six per square mile is considered good, according to Stillings.

Blizzards' impact

This year's spring survey was the longest on record due to a slightly earlier start because of good conditions, and two April blizzards that then delayed the count.

"Rather than a 10-day period in April, it strung out from the last day in March to one of the first days in May," Stillings said.

The mid-April and late-April blizzards -- with an Easter Sunday snowstorm sandwiched between -- dumped up to 4 feet of snow on western North Dakota along with freezing rain and winds gusting to 60 mph. Those conditions could have an impact on the mule deer population.

"It won't be until next fall when we see fawn production, and then the next spring survey, in 2023 -- we may be able to put pieces together on whether those spring blizzards had any effect," Stillings said. "All indications are at this point that those blizzards didn't have a dramatic effect on survival, but we won't know until October whether there was any potential influence on fawning."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.