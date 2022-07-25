Midwest supply managers, bankers fear recession; North Dakota's June indexes fall

Supply chain disruptions in the region eased in June, but supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota remained pessimistic about the economy.

The business confidence index of Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey for June plummeted to its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago. Supply managers on average assessed the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 68.9%.

"When asked about their economic outlook, only 3.8% of supply managers expect the U.S. economy to expand in the next six months,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The overall index for June sank to 58.6 from May's 60.0, April's 65.9 and March's 71.3 -- though it remained above growth-neutral for a 25th straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

"The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a solid pace but is pointing to slower growth with significant inflationary pressures ahead," Goss said.

The June index for North Dakota fell below growth-neutral, to 45.3 from May's 52.7 and April's 64.1. Components of the overall index for June were: new orders at 44.9, production or sales at 50.1, delivery lead time at 61.2, employment at 34.2, and inventories at 36.1.

“Over the last 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturers in the state have boosted the average hourly work week by 1.3% (third in the region) and increased average hourly earnings by 6.1% (third in the region),” Goss said.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Rural Mainstreet

The June Rural Mainstreet survey that's also overseen by Goss fell below growth-neutral for the first time since September 2020.

The survey's overall economic index fell from 57.7 in May to 49.8 in June. More than 9 of 10 bankers ranked the recession risk at greater than 50%.

North Dakota's index for June fell to 58.0 from 60.8 in May and 64.0 in April. The state’s farmland price index expanded to 81.7 from 75.0 in May. The new hiring index dropped, from 64.8 in May to 63.6 last month.

The index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300.

The survey index measuring the economic confidence of rural bankers fell to 33.9, the lowest level since May 2020, the start of the pandemic. Bankers' main concerns were surging energy prices and skyrocketing agricultural input costs.

However, bank CEOs on average expect net farm income for grain farmers to be 12.6% above 2021 levels.