Midwest economy survey 'flashing recession warnings'; wages climb in North Dakota

A monthly survey of supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota is signaling difficult times ahead for the region's economy.

The overall index in Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions survey sank to 48 in November from October's 53.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. November's survey was below growth-neutral for the first time since the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time since the end of the 2020 recession in May 2020, Creighton’s monthly survey of manufacturing supply managers is flashing recession warnings for the first half of 2023," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Since climbing to a 2022 high in March, the overall index has now fallen six of the past eight months.”

One in four supply managers who took part in the survey rated higher input prices as their greatest challenge as the new year arrives.

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month expanded to an inflationary 72.5 from 65.4 in October.

Manufacturers in the region have added jobs at only a modest pace. The employment index dropped from 46.3 in October to 45.0 last month -- the first time since the early days of the pandemic that the survey has registered two straight months of job losses.

“Due to labor shortages, approximately 65% of firms reported shortages of job applicants for available jobs,” Goss said.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, increased from 18.5 in October to a still-weak 25.0 in November.

“Confidence indices for each month in 2022, all below growth-neutral, are the worst string of readings since the 2008-09 recession,” Goss said.

North Dakota’s economy was above growth-neutral for a third straight month. The November index for the state was 53.5, compared with 57.5 in October and 55.0 in September. Components were: new orders at 48.0, production or sales at 49.3, delivery lead time at 55.2, employment at 55.3 and inventories at 59.8.

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicate that over the past 12 months, private wages of all workers in North Dakota expanded by 9.8%, and manufacturing wages climbed by 4.2%.

Survey data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.