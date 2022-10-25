Midwest economy still impacted by supply chain disruptions; North Dakota economy rebounds

Supply chain disruptions in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota eased in September but remain the top economic risk in the region for the final quarter of the year, according to a monthly survey.

About 43% of supply managers who took part in Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey last month listed supply chain disruptions as their biggest challenge, though that's down from nearly 59% in August.

“Manufacturing firms are stockpiling inventories to avoid threats of supply chain disruptions,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey's overall index for September fell for the fifth time in the past six months, from August's 55.5 to 52.7. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The overall business barometer remained above growth-neutral for the 28th straight month but was at its lowest level in more than two years.

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month softened to its lowest reading since August 2020 -- to 71.2 for September from 76.0 in August.

“As oil prices have stabilized at a lower level, so has inflation," Goss said. "Even so, I expect the Federal Reserve to announce an interest rate hike of 50 basis points (0.50%) to combat inflation at its Nov. 1-2 meetings.”

The survey's business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, slumped to 25.9 from 32.2 in August.

“Confidence indices for each month in 2022, all below growth neutral, are the worst string of readings since the 2008-09 recession,” Goss said.

Supply managers expect holiday economic activity to be flat in the final quarter of the year, according to the survey.

North Dakota's economy rebounded after three straight months of below-growth-neutral readings. The September index for the state rose to 55.0 from 48.8 in August. Components were: new orders at 46.1, production or sales at 46.9, delivery lead time at 55.1, employment at 56.9 and inventories at 69.8.

“Durable goods manufacturers are reporting positive growth," Goss said. "On the other hand, nondurable goods manufacturers, including food processors, are reporting pullbacks in economic activity. BLS data indicate that average hourly manufacturing wages expanded from $26.97 to $28.09, or by a modest 4.2%, over the past 12 months.”

Survey data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.