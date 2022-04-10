Midwest economy shows manufacturing expansion, but concerns hurt business confidence

A monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota shows healthy manufacturing growth but also lagging optimism due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The overall index for March of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions soared to 71.3 from February's 64. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. March marked the 22nd straight month above growth neutral.

"The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a very healthy pace, but with modest job additions. Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have pushed commodity prices briskly higher,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The March index for North Dakota climbed to 75.7 from 63.4 in February. Components were: new orders at 75.1, production or sales at 78.2, delivery lead time at 86.7, employment at 62.7 and inventories at 75.8. Over the past 12 months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded that North Dakota average hourly manufacturing wages expanded by 7%, fourth among the nine states, with nondurable manufacturers leading the way in terms of manufacturing job growth in the state.

Regionally, the survey showed that aside from Arkansas, nonfarm employment remained below levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Supply managers on average projected wage growth at less than 3%.

"Given the shortage of workers, this restrained increase is surprising," Goss said.

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month rocketed to 95.5, up from February’s 80.5 and the highest level since last October. Goss called it "the highest and most consistent inflationary pressures at the wholesale level in more than a quarter of a century of conducting the survey.”

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose from February's record low of 19.5, but only to 31.7.

“Concerns about the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, higher interest rates, soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions combined to push business confidence well below growth neutral,” Goss said.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

