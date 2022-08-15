Midwest economy has solid July, but supply managers fear recession

The region encompassing nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota enjoyed solid economic activity in July, but supply managers were still concerned about imminent recession.

The business confidence index of Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey rose from 17.3 in June but remained weak at 26.8%.

“Confidence indices for 2022, all below growth-neutral, are the worst recorded since the 2008-09 recession,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The overall index for July rose to 59.8 from June's 58.6 and remained above growth-neutral for a 25th straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

"Supply chain disruptions eased further in July, according to supply managers,” Goss said.

Regional exports were healthy for July, with a reading of 61.8, down slightly from June’s 62.5. On the other hand, imports sank to 45.5 from June’s 50.1, according to Goss. The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a solid pace, he said.

The July index for North Dakota was below growth-neutral for a second consecutive month at 47.8, but it was up from June’s even-weaker 45.3. Components of the overall index for July were: new orders at 55.0, production or sales at 51.5, delivery lead time at 60.9, employment at 35.2 and inventories at 36.3.

“Durable goods manufacturers, including metal producers, are reporting pullbacks in economic activity with current employment below prepandemic levels," Goss said of North Dakota. "Nondurable goods producers are reporting slow growth with current employment exceeding prepandemic levels.”

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.