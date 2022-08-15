 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Midwest economy has solid July, but supply managers fear recession

  • 0

The region encompassing nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota enjoyed solid economic activity in July, but supply managers were still concerned about imminent recession.

The business confidence index of Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey rose from 17.3 in June but remained weak at 26.8%.

“Confidence indices for 2022, all below growth-neutral, are the worst recorded since the 2008-09 recession,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The overall index for July rose to 59.8 from June's 58.6 and remained above growth-neutral for a 25th straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

"Supply chain disruptions eased further in July, according to supply managers,” Goss said.

People are also reading…

Regional exports were healthy for July, with a reading of 61.8, down slightly from June’s 62.5. On the other hand, imports sank to 45.5 from June’s 50.1, according to Goss. The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a solid pace, he said.

The July index for North Dakota was below growth-neutral for a second consecutive month at 47.8, but it was up from June’s even-weaker 45.3. Components of the overall index for July were: new orders at 55.0, production or sales at 51.5, delivery lead time at 60.9, employment at 35.2 and inventories at 36.3.

“Durable goods manufacturers, including metal producers, are reporting pullbacks in economic activity with current employment below prepandemic levels," Goss said of North Dakota. "Nondurable goods producers are reporting slow growth with current employment exceeding prepandemic levels.”

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.

Ernie Goss

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

 PROVIDED, DAVE WEAVER
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Landowners seek $275K after ND law found not constitutional

Landowners seek $275K after ND law found not constitutional

A landowners group will seek more than $275,000 in lawyers’ fees after North Dakota’s Supreme Court found a state law pushed by the energy industry amounted to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights. In a ruling last week, the state’s high court found key portions of the so-called pore space law passed in 2019 were unconstitutional. Pore spaces are cavities in rock and are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground. The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state arguing the law was a giveaway to the energy industry.

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

A pipeline carrying diesel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that is being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in North Dakota and Montana. Joe Hunter with Wyoming's Department of Environmental Quality says that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranch land near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies' lines violated environmental laws.

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! French freediver breaks world record by diving down nearly 394 feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News