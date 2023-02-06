The Midwest Economic Outlook Summit is scheduled for Wednesday.

The event is at the Delta by Marriott in Fargo, or via livestream. The cost is $45. To register or get more information, go to bit.ly/3HnM9j4.

The event is sponsored by the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce in partnership with 25 co-hosting chambers and communities across five states. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and economic experts from across the nation to discuss pressing issues facing the region and country.

Keynote speakers are Fannie Mae Senior Vice President Douglas Duncan and Ron Feldman, first vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

“The vitality and development of our region rely on its participants and leaders having a thorough understanding of the economy and its major influencing factors, patterns and obstacles,” said Shannon Full, president and CEO of the FMWF Chamber. “This summit provides a unique opportunity for attendees to be a part of the conversation, shape the future of our economy and strengthen the voice and presence of the Midwest."